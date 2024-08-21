Guinea: Obiang’s child faces 18 years in prison for illegal sale of plane

Ruslan Obiang Nsue, one of the sons of Equatorial Guinea’s president, faces up to 18 years in prison for illegally selling a plane from the national airline.

Arrested in January 2023 on the orders of Vice President Teodorin, Ruslan Obiang, former deputy director of Ceiba Intercontinental, was placed under house arrest after selling an ATR 72-500 belonging to the national airline to the Spanish company Binter for the sum of 250,000 euros.

On Monday, he appeared freely to answer charges of abuse of office, misuse of public property and financial embezzlement. During the hearing, Ruslan Obiang admitted to having signed a contract to sell the plane for 250,000 euros, but said he had only received 125,000 euros, which he deposited in a bank account in Spain. At the time of the events, he held the position of deputy general manager of Ceiba Intercontinental, from which he has since been dismissed.

In addition, the prosecutor requested a sentence of 18 years in prison and a fine of nearly 500 million CFA francs.