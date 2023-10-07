Morocco: 2,500 dirhams per month for families affected by the earthquake

The Moroccan government announced an emergency aid program aimed at paying 2,500 dirhams ($250) per month for one year to families whose homes were partially or totally destroyed during the September 8, 2023 earthquake.

The Moroccan government took a crucial initiative to support families affected by the earthquake that shook the country on September 8, 2023. During the fifth meeting of the ministerial committee in charge of the reconstruction and rehabilitation program for areas affected by the Moroccan earthquake Al Haouz, it was announced that families whose houses collapsed will receive emergency aid of 2,500 dirhams per month for an entire year.

The distribution of this aid will begin between October 6 and 16, 2023, with the aim of meeting the immediate needs of people affected by the natural disaster. The government has established competent regional committees to manage the distribution of aid, and families who have not received financial assistance during this period can submit a petition to the said committees.

In addition to direct assistance to families, the ministerial committee also took measures for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure. A road rehabilitation and expansion project has been launched, with the first phase including the opening and widening of key roads in the affected areas.

Furthermore, support measures for farmers have been put in place to restructure the national livestock population and support the production of barley and fodder in the affected regions.

Regarding public infrastructure, more than 1,000 schools, 42 health centers, as well as historical monuments, mosques and shrines will be reconstructed or rehabilitated. A substantial budget of 2.5 billion dirhams ($250 million) has been allocated to finance these projects.

According to official figures, the earthquake affected around 2.8 million people and damaged or destroyed 59,675 houses. Additionally, 2,930 villages were affected, equivalent to almost a third of all villages in the region.