France: civil marriage of Cameroonian actress Diane Nama

Cameroonian actress Diane Nama has finally got married. Images from her wedding were posted on social media last weekend.

Diane Nama is no longer a heart to take. The Cameroonian actress and her long-time partner, Emmanuel Tchouffo, said yes during a simple civil ceremony in France. The actress shared her joy at being married and above all her emotion to her fans by publishing photos of herself in a wedding dress in the company of her husband and a few friends.

As a reminder, on Saturday July 22, 2023, Cameroonian Diane Nama and her fiancé Emmanuel had their traditional wedding. The dowry ceremony took place in Soa, a suburb of Yaoundé, Cameroon. It was at this moment that the families of the two partners gathered to celebrate the love between Diane and Emmanuel during an official meeting with the aim of granting their blessing to their children.

And yet, just a few weeks ago, the actress was leading her fans by insinuating that she was never going to get married.