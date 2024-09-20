2024 Futsal World Cup: Morocco crushes Panama and advances to the round of 16

Morocco has validated its ticket for the round of 16 of the 2024 Futsal World Cup taking place in Uzbekistan after its victory against Panama (6-3) on Thursday.

Morocco will play in the knockout stages of the 2024 Futsal World Cup, which is taking place in Uzbekistan. The Atlas Lions qualified for the round of 16 after their victory over Panama on Thursday. Against the South American team in a very competitive match, the players of the Cherifian Kingdom won with a score of 6-3.

Dominant and realistic, the Moroccans never wavered in this game. At half-time, they were already leading 3-1. An advantage reinforced by the Lions who scored three more goals after the break. With this success, the African team temporarily takes the lead in group E, while waiting for the other match in this group between Portugal and Tajikistan.