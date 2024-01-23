Morocco 1-1 DRC: Regragui’s explanations on his heated altercation with Chancel Mbemba

The Morocco coach gave his share of the truth about the heated argument with Chancel Mbemba at the end of the match against the DRC (1-1) on Sunday evening. And Walid Regragui rejected the accusations of racism made by the Leopards captain.

At the end of a highly contested match, the DRC snatched a draw against Morocco (1-1) on Sunday evening, on the occasion of the second day of Group F of CAN 2023. A result which maintains the Leopards in the race, who will seek their qualification for the round of 16 against Tanzania on Wednesday.

After the meeting, an altercation broke out between Walid Regragui and Chancel Mbemba. A misunderstanding between the coach of the Atlas Lions and the captain of the Leopards which turned into a general brawl. The central defender even accused the Moroccan of having made racist remarks against him.

At a press conference, Walid Regragui returned to the incident and gave his part of the truth. He recounted what happened based on his discussion with the Leopards coach. “ I said to Sebastien Desabre: “Bring him back to me, he’s losing his temper, he’s talking nonsense. I didn’t like it because it insinuates a lot of things. So if he has images other than those we see on television, let him release them, with pleasure. And he’ll see exactly what happened.”he confided.

Before telling the facts. He exposed them from the start when he wanted to shake hands with the captain of the Leopards. “Before I went to shake his hand, he attacked me and my assistant on the sidelines before the end of the match, he spoke badly to us and Desabre knows it. And in the end, despite that, I’m going to shake his hand to also tell him: “But why are you talking to me like that?” And then he looks away, like “I’m not shaking your hand”.

I held his hand, you can see it in the images, and he started screaming in every direction. I told him: “You tell yourself!” And he said to me: You called me stupid!” It’s okay that he heard that, even though I never said it, but by speaking the way he did, he’s implying that my comments are racist, it’s dishonest. As he only talks about religion in his speech, let him be a little honest with himself”explained Walid Regragui.

For his part, the captain of the Atlas Lions, Saiss, called on the two protagonists to calm down, in a post on social networks. He also hoped that Africa would remain united.