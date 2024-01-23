CAN 2023: “They know us as we know them”, Jalel Kadri before Tunisia-Mali

Jalel Kadri was at a press conference on Friday. And the Tunisian coach spoke about the match against Mali this Saturday, counting for the second day of Group E at CAN 2023.

Surprised by Namibia (0-1) for its entry into the running, Tunisia no longer has room for error. The Carthage Eagles must react to the risk of dangerously compromising their chance of qualifying for the round of 16 of CAN 2023. And this involves a meeting against Mali this Saturday, on the occasion of the second day of Group E.

Against the Eagles in search of a new success to advance to the second round, the Carthaginians will have to bring out the heavy artillery to hope to take the three points of the game. A daunting mission for the Tunisians but Jalel Kadri knows how to achieve his goals.

At a press conference on Friday, the 52-year-old technician confided that the opponent opposite is not unknown to his people who had already faced him several times. “ Mali are a team we know well, we have faced them on different occasions in recent years with victories for both sides. These are two nations that respect each other. They know us like we know them, and it’s one of the best selections in the tournament.”did he declare.

Jalel Kadri, however, took some precautions to avoid being surprised as was the case against the Namibians last Tuesday. “ There will be tactical changes for tomorrow’s match. Each match has its preparation, and we have already prepared this well before the CAN. We improved in the construction of offensive actions, which was the case against Namibia and could have changed the appearance of the match “, he added. As a reminder, the Tunisia-Mali match is scheduled for this evening at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium from 9 p.m. (GMT+1).