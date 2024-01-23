Expulsion of Sofia Benlemmane to Ivory Coast: the Algerian supporter finally comes out of silence

Expelled from Ivory Coast following accusations of racism, Sofia Benlemmane, the Algerian supporter, reacted after her return to Algiers in a video posted on social networks.

The controversial influencer, fervent supporter of the Algerian national football team, ended her participation in CAN 2023 due to her expulsion from Ivorian territory. In fact, the Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DST) of Côte d’Ivoire had arrested her because of a video in which she expressed comments deemed “racist”. In this sequence, she had compared in a derogatory manner the level of development of Côte d’Ivoire to that of Algeria.

After his expulsion, Benlemmane claimed that his comments had been “diverted otherwise”, insinuating a manipulation or truncation of his words. She said: “I simply reported what I saw, as I indicated in my report. Things have been interpreted differently. » Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude to the members of the Ivorian DST who managed her case, leading to her expulsion. “I would like to thank the Ivorian DST who took care of my file. For 50 hours, I was well surrounded. For safety reasons, it was necessary to leave the territory. »

Even from a distance, Benlemmane remains loyal to his national team and wishes them the best in the competition. From Algiers, she concluded by wishing “good luck to the Algerian team” and expressing the hope that they will return with the third star, adding: “We have to keep hope… we will go far. »