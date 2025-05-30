Mondial U20 2025: Morocco-Brazil, Nigeria-Colombia, the complete drawing

FIFA proceeded to draw the drawing phases of the U20 2025 World Cup on Thursday. A distribution not very mild for African teams.

The teams participating in the U20 2025 World Cup are now fixed on their fate. The draw of the World Junior was carried out on Thursday. Host of the competition, Chile inherits Egypt, New Zealand and Japan.

Reigning African Champion, South Africa will cross crampons with France, New Caledonia and the United States in the E. Vice-Champion group, Morocco will have much to face Brazil, Spain and Mexico in Pool C.

Last representative of the continent, Nigeria is housed in group F, where Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Norway appear. The competition will take place from September 27 to October 19, 2025 in Chile.

The complete draw:

Group A: Chile, New Zealand, Japan, Egypt

Group B: South Korea, Ukraine, Paraguay, Panama

Group C: Brazil, Mexico, Morocco, Spain

Group D: Italy, Australia, Cuba, Argentina

Group E: USA, New Caledonia, France, South Africa

Group F: Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Nigeria