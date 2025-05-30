“I felt at home”, Samuel Eto’o visiting Somalia

Samuel Eto’o, former star of Cameroonian football and president of the Cameroonian football federation participated in a gala match in Somalia and was received by the Somali president this Thursday, May 29, 2025.

It is in a Mogadish celebration stadium that Samuel Eto’o walked the lawn, surrounded by other African football icons like Emmanuel Adebayor and Jay-Jay Okocha. Their presence in the Somali capital, for an unprecedented gala match, aimed to support the rebirth of a country in search of peace and stability.

Beyond the round ball, it is a message of Pan-African solidarity and hope that has been transmitted. “Thank you Mogadiscio, thank you Somalia for the welcome, for hospitality. I felt at home, at home ”wrote the former captain of the Indomitable Lions on his Meta page. A simple but powerful message, relayed massively on social networks, hailed by the local authorities.

Presidential hearing and assertive support.

Received by Somali President Hassan Cheikh Mohamoud, Samuel Eto’o reaffirmed his commitment to Somalia: “Mr. President, we will continue to walk by your side to make our Somalia an even larger and more beautiful nation”he said.

The former Barça driver also sent his encouragement to the Minister of Sports and the President of the Somali Football Federation, Ali Abdi Mohamed.

While Somalia is trying to heal the wounds of decades of war, this symbolic visit marks a turning point in African sports diplomacy.