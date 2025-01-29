Mondial Handball 2025: Egypt eliminated in the quarterfinals, more African representative

The only African representative still in the running, Egypt is eliminated from the 2025 Handball World Cup which takes place in Croatia after its defeat against France (34-33) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Cruel end of competition for Egypt. Great luck for Africa to win its first trophy at the 2025 Handball World Cup in Croatia, the pharaohs will not exceed the quarterfinals. The Magrébine team was eliminated Tuesday by France. At the end of a very disputed meeting, the Egyptians bowed on the narrow score of 34-33.

With this defeat, Egypt lets the French team spin in the semi-finals where it will face Croatia, falling from Hungary (31-30) at the end of a very tight part. For their part, the Pharaohs join the other African nations already eliminated from this World Cup, Tunisia, Cape Verde and Guinea.