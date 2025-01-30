Félix Tshisekedi: “The Democratic Republic of the Congo will not bend”

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, sent a message to the nation this Wednesday, January 29, alerting to an unprecedented degradation of the security situation in the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and of Ituri. He pointed to Rwanda and the rebellious M23 group, the supporters responsible for violence and terrorist acts that strike the region.

In his speech, the head of state expressed support to the affected populations, calling for resilience and mobilization. “These barbaric attacks are not only aimed at the Republic, they affect the history and dignity of our people”he said. Indeed, Félix Tshisekedi assured that the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) are fully committed to defend the integrity of the national territory. He announced the appointment of General Major Evariste Somo Kakule to the post of military governor of North Kivu in order to strengthen the coordination of military operations.

On the diplomatic level, the president reaffirmed his attachment to the Luanda peace process and arrested the international community. “Rwanda continues to openly violate the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and regional agreements. This impunity cannot be tolerated ”he said.

A call for national mobilization

The president urged all the Congolese, including the diaspora, to engage in the war effort. “This fight is not only that of the FARDC, it is that of the whole Congolese nation”he insisted, inviting youth to join the army massively. He also informed measures to reduce the lifestyle of institutions in order to redirect resources to the armed forces.

While firmly condemning the acts of vandalism and looting aimed at diplomatic missions and private interests in Kinshasa, Félix Tshisekedi launched an appeal to restraint and national unit. He also announced the implementation of a humanitarian emergency plan to support the movements of the affected provinces.

In addition, the president paid a vibrant tribute to the Congolese soldiers, Wazalendo volunteers and the blue helmets of Monusco who fell in battle. “Their courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We will continue their struggle with determination ”he said.

He concluded his speech by reaffirming the determination of the country not to give in to threats. “” The Democratic Republic of Congo will not be flexing. Together, we will cross this ordeal and build a future of peace and prosperity ”he hammered.