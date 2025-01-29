DRC: President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to the death of 13 South African soldiers

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to the nation this Wednesday, January 29, 2025, after the death of 13 South African soldiers engaged in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) within the framework of the mission of The development community of southern Africa in the DRC (Samidrc).

These soldiers lost their lives during an intensification of the fighting between the rebels of the M23, supported by the Rwandan forces (DRF), and the armed forces of the DRC (FARDC), which also targeted the peacekeepers of the mission of The Union for Stabilization of Nations (Monusco).

In his speech, President Ramaphosa expressed his “Sincere condolences” to bereaved families, welcoming the “ courage and commitment ” soldiers who fell for peace. He also paid tribute to the Malawite and Tanzanian soldiers, as well as to members of Monusco, victims of these clashes.

The situation in Goma and Sake, where the South African troops are stationed, remains “Tent, unstable and unpredictable”he said. He assured that the Minister of Defense, Angie wordshekga, and the head of the armed forces, General Rudzani Maphwanya, ensure that you guarantee optimal logistical and operational support for forces on the ground.

In addition, Ramaphosa wanted to emphasize that the South African intervention in the DRC is not a “War declaration”but is part of SADC and UN efforts to restore peace and protect civilians. He praised the recent resolution of the United Nations Security Council demanding an immediate cease-fire, the withdrawal of foreign forces and the resumption of peace talks within the framework of the Nairobi process.

In addition, he insisted on the importance of respect for the territorial integrity of the DRC, in agreement with the Charter of the United Nations and called all the parties to support the diplomatic approaches in progress, in particular the agreements of the Luanda process. “We must silence weapons on our continent to promote inclusive development and sustainable prosperity”he concluded.

The bodies repatriation operations are underway, while a psychological and material support is given to the families of the victims and the wounded.