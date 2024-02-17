Mondial Beach Soccer: Senegal falls from the start

Senegal lost to Belarus (4-6) this Friday, for its first match at the Beach Soccer World Cup which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

Undisputed leader in Africa, Senegal is off to a bad start in the Beach Soccer World Cup which takes place in the United Arab Emirates, from February 15 to 25, 2024. The “Lions of the Beach” lost to Belarus this Friday, in first day of group C. At the end of a very lively meeting, the Senegalese were beaten with a score of 6-4.

Trailing in the first period on a goal from Yury Patrouski, the Senegalese will come back to the mark in the second period. Amar Samb, following collective action, allowed his people to get back on track with the brand. But the joy of the “Lions of the Beach” will be short-lived, since Ihar Bryshtsel will give the advantage back to the opposing team.

A delay that the African representatives will no longer make up despite the goals of Raoul Mendy from the penalty spot and Mandione Diagne, author of a double. Particularly because of Bryshtsel and Aleh Hapon, who scored a double and a hat-trick respectively for Belarus.

With this defeat, Senegal finds itself with its back against the wall before its next match against Colombia, beaten by Japan (2-3). A new setback and the Beach Lions will be able to say goodbye to the competition. Remember that the day before, Egypt, another African representative in this competition, lost to the Emirati host (1-2) in Pool A.