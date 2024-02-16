CAN 2023-Cameroon: Ngando Pickett arrested at Douala airport

Ngando Pickett, the number one supporter of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon arrested this Monday February 5, 2024 by the police at Douala airport, upon his return from CAN 2023.

The famous supporter of the Cameroonian team, Ngando Pickett finally returned home after the elimination of the Indomitable Lions, according to Afrique sur 7. In fact, he was arrested by the police when he got off the plane around 2 a.m. in the morning of this Monday, February 5, 2024. According to the same source, his arrest was due to his SOS launched in Ivory Coast during his stay.

According to the comments relayed by Équinoxe TV, Ngando Pickett suggested that he understood the approach of the authorities after his questioning about what happened in Ivory Coast. “ There were problems, some believe that through my behavior, I dishonored Cameroon, I had to explain myself. This is completely normal “, did he declare.

As a reminder, after the elimination of the Indomitable Lions, Ngando Pickett launched an SOS for his support. And in the process, he received financial support from an Ivorian company. And the latter is even known for these facts. This is what very often earns him attacks from detractors.