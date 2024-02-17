CAN 2023: the eleven entrants from South Africa-DR Congo

The official compositions of South Africa-DRC this Saturday evening, counting for the small final of CAN 2023, have fallen.

South Africa and the DRC face each other this Saturday evening, at the Félix Houphouët Boigny stadium, from 9 p.m. (GMT+1), for the CAN 2023 classification match. Beaten by Nigeria at the end in an electric encounter, Bafana Bafana will try to end the competition with a victory against the Congolese who dream of the bronze medal.

The official compositions:

South Africa: Williams – Mudau, Xulu, Sibisi, Modiba – Mokoena, Sithole – Mayambala, Zwane, Morena – Makgopa.

DR Congo: Bertaud – Kifutu, Mbemba, Batubinsika, Kayembe – Tshibola, Diangana, Moutoussamy – Bokote, Bokote, Bongonda.