Mondial 2026 (Q): Victor Osimhen and the Super Eagles are targeting the final phase

The Super Eagles striker of Nigeria, Victor Osimhen, said the team’s determination to win a precious place at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Despite a difficult start of qualification, marked by three zero games and a defeat, the team led by Eric Chelle remains confident in his capacities.

Currently fifth in group C with three points, the Nigerians are ardently preparing for their next challenges against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Victor Osimhen stressed the importance of winning these two games to straighten their qualification campaign.

“For any footballer, playing the World Cup is a dream. With our current position in the group, I am desperate, like my teammates, to qualify for the 2026 tournament ”, Osimhen told BBC Sport Africa. “” After the great disappointment of 2022, we cannot allow this to happen again. It would be a source of regret for me and for our generation ”he added.

The determination displayed by Osimhen and his teammates illustrates their commitment to represent Nigeria at the highest level of world football. With their clearly displayed ambition, the Super Eagles aim to make a whole country vibrate and to realize the dream shared by millions of fans across Nigeria and beyond.