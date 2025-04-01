Benin: the entire report of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday

Meeting this Wednesday in the Council of Ministers, the government of Patrice Talon took a serial of decisions of national interest. Here are all of the decisions from this government conclave.

Full review of the council of the ministers

I- Normative measures.

Establishment of the National Crafts Consultation Framework in Benin.

This organization has essentially a role of consulting the government, in the definition of its development or promotion strategies and actions for the benefit of the craft sector.

He participates in the implementation of the provisions of the Regulation on the Community Code of Crafts of the West African Economic and Monetary Union. This one encourages States Members to have a harmonized regulatory framework, intended to contribute to the promotion and uniform structuring of the craft sector in order to facilitate the application of policy, projects and community programs.

In addition, filling in the inadequacies of the Higher Crafts Council created in 1990 and is part of the dynamics of reorganization of the sector, such as the government since 2016.

The consultation framework will bring together the institutional actors concerned in particular the main representatives of sectoral structures linked to craftsmanship, the representatives of the Chamber of Trades of Benin crafts and the ridges of the professional organizations of craftsmen.

As a result, its action will make it possible to symbiosis all the parts involved in the main fields of intervention, namely learning and qualification of craftsmen, strengthening their capacities, the reorganization of the professional ridges of craftsmen, adapted funding. The same is true of Social protection and incentive measures in favor of the craft sector.

As other normative measures, the decrees bearing:

appointment of statutory auditors and substitutes near the culture safeguard agencies and near the audiovisual production company (SOPA) SA;

Advancement of customs inspectors, for the year 2025; Then the one fixing

The terms of recruitment on title, appointment, advancement and employment of customs technical and administrative staff.



II- Communications.

II-1. Creation of multi-villing drinking water supply systems in the departments of Ouémé and the plateau.

These are five drinking water supply infrastructures, the call for tenders organized in 2024, proved to be unsuccessful. It is to overcome this difficulty and promote the supply, ultimately, from the water resources to the populations to impact that the Council marked its agreement with a view to contracting with a specialized company in order to make up for the delay generated by the non -award of the targeted lot.

The ministers concerned will carry out the necessary diligence for the conclusion and execution of the contract within the contractual period of 18 months.

II-2. Strengthening of drinking water supply systems in cities in Savalou and Bantè.

The main works to be carried out are:

For the city of Savalou:

Supply and installation of 38,100 ml of processed water discharge pipes from Glazoué to Savalou;

Construction of an intermediate charge cover for 200 m3 capacity and a recovery station;

Supply and installation of 80,100 ml of distribution pipes for the strengthening and extension of the Savalou water distribution network;

Equipment and connection to the water treatment installations, existing drilling and new boreholes, by installing pipes with a total length of 44,750 ml;

Construction of a ground tank of capacity 500 m3 for the low floor of Savalou and a tank on a 10 m tower and capacity 500 m3;

Supply and installation of a remote management system.

For the city of Bantè:

rehabilitation of the two existing boreholes and equipment and connection of the three new boreholes;

Supply and installation of 9,000 ml of pipes for the connection and water supply of new boreholes;

Supply and installation of 29,600 ml of pipes for the strengthening and extension of the water distribution network;

Construction of a ground (on hill) of capacity 200 m3;

Supply and installation of a remote management system.

In view of the importance of the works to be carried out, the Council marked its agreement with a view to contracting with specialized groups for leaving them, ensuring control and surveillance.

II-3. Complete project management missions of tourist infrastructure development work in Allada.

These relate to the construction of the house for the promotion of heritage and the development of tourism in Allada, then on the other hand, on the development of the square “Toussaint Louverture”.

Indeed, faced with the resizing of the architectural programs of these two projects, the suspension of the work and the termination of contracts for companies and the prime contractor had become necessary, with a view to their total recovery in accordance with the new directions of the government.

It is therefore in this context that these complete project management missions are entrusted to selected specialized firms which will have to carry them out according to the required standards and standards.

II-4. State grant for the organization of the pilgrimage to Mecca (HADJ), 2025 edition.

In order to guarantee the pilgrims of our country the quality of the services during their stay on the various sites in Saudi Arabia, the government claimed that a number of amenities relating to security, accommodation, catering and interurban transport be set up. Thus, they will benefit from better comfort during their stay with regard to housing as well as category B services instead of D on the sites of Mina and Arafat.

The housing in Mecca and Medina are also concerned, catering in these places, bus transportation for the journeys necessary for the Hadj rite, guides’ services and various other conveniences, not required visa and insurance issues.

Taking into account the expression of these needs required resources Complementary that the State takes care of in order to allow pilgrims not to pay more than last year and the ends of arouing, among other things, the participation of a greater number of Muslim faithful in the accomplishment of this fundamental pillar of Islam.

This is why, the Council pronounced favorably for a subsidy in the amount of 710,649,400 CFA francs for the benefit of the organization of the pilgrimage.

II-5. Contractualization for the acquisition, installation, operation and maintenance of solar equipment as part of the implementation of the pilot phase of the solar lanterns in public primary schools in Benin.

This ecological project is part of the safeguarding of the environment and the reduction greenhouse gases. It will provide learners with beneficiary schools, rechargeable solar lanterns.

In this pilot phase, it will impact 9 schools in rural areas To offer better study conditions to schoolchildren. Its generalization can then be envisaged according to the results which would result from it.

Also, the Council authorized this contractualization and then instructs the ministers concerned to ensure its good conduct.

II-6. Implementation of conditional monetary transfers to girls beneficiaries of the SWEDD project over the period from January to June 2025.

After five years of implementation, the said project ended up on December 31, 2024. In the meantime, for the 2024-2025 school year, it made it possible to provide beneficiary girls, 33,000 school kits, in September 2024. Thanks to this financial resource contribution, it was observed that the price completion rate by the learning beneficiaries is 97% on average.

But, due to the closure of the project, these could not receive the conditional monetary transfers which accompany the kits and allow them to have the means of subsistence.

Also, the Council marked its agreement for the continuation of this operation for the benefit of the 29,272 girls beneficiaries of conditional monetary transfers. The same goes for the 261 stock market and agricultural technical sciences academics from January to June 2025; which will keep them in the classes until the end of the current school year.

The Minister of Social Affairs and Microfinance and the Minister of Economy and Finance will take the necessary arrangements for the diligent operationalization of the measure.

IV- International meetings and events.

He was authorized under this section, the organization in Cotonou:

of the 3rd congress of the Beninese society of ophthalmology, on March 13 and 14, 2025; Then

of the 3rd Beninese days of dermatology-venerology, from April 16 to 18, 2025.

Done in Cotonou, March 12, 2025,

The secretary general of the government,

Edouard Ouin-Vouro.