Benin: the Ouémé and the tray soon benefit from drinking water supply systems

In the Council of Ministers this Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the government of President Patrice Talon decided to carry out several multi-viller drinking water supply systems in the departments of Ouémé and the Plateau.

These are five drinking water supply infrastructures, the call for tenders organized in 2024, proved to be unsuccessful. It is to overcome this difficulty and promote the supply, ultimately, from the water resource to the populations to impact that the Council marked its agreement with a view to contracting with a specialized company in order to catch up with the delay generated by the non -allocation of the targeted lot.

The ministers concerned will carry out the necessary diligence for the conclusion and execution of the contract within the 18-month contractual period, we read in the report of the Council of Ministers.

Strengthening of drinking water supply systems in cities in Savalou and Bantè.

Apart from the Ouémé and the plateau which will soon benefit from drinking water supply systems, the government has also acted the strengthening of this system in Savalou and Bantè.

The main works to be carried out are:

For the city of Savalou:

Supply and installation of 38,100 ml of processed water discharge pipes from Glazoué to Savalou;

Construction of an intermediate charge cover for 200 m3 capacity and a recovery station;

Supply and installation of 80,100 ml of distribution pipes for the strengthening and extension of the Savalou water distribution network;

Equipment and connection to the water treatment installations, existing drilling and new boreholes, by installing pipes with a total length of 44,750 ml;

Construction of a ground tank of capacity 500 m3 for the low floor of Savalou and a tank on a 10 m tower and capacity 500 m3;

Supply and installation of a remote management system.

For the city of Bantè:

rehabilitation of the two existing boreholes and equipment and connection of the three new boreholes;

Supply and installation of 9,000 ml of pipes for the connection and water supply of new boreholes;

Supply and installation of 29,600 ml of pipes for the strengthening and extension of the water distribution network;

Construction of a ground (on hill) of capacity 200 m3;

Supply and installation of a remote management system.

In view of the importance of the works to be carried out, the Council marked its agreement with a view to contracting with specialized groups for leaving them, ensuring control and surveillance.