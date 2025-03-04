Crisis in the DRC: Berlin suspends its financial aid in Rwanda

Germany has announced the suspension of new financial aid in favor of Rwanda, due to the accusations that Kigali will support the rebel group M23, active in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to LSI-Africa.

The German Development Ministry indicated that this decision leads to a limitation of bilateral cooperation and a reassessment of current development projects with Rwanda. Berlin also called on the Rwandan authorities to withdraw their troops and stop any support for the M23.

This suspension is part of a series of similar measures adopted by other countries, including Belgium. In February 2025, Kigali had ended his development cooperation with Brussels, accusing the Belgian government of leading a “Aggressive campaign” aimed at limiting Rwanda access to development for development due to the DRC conflict.

The M23, considered the most powerful armed faction in the Congolese East, currently controls the main cities of the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, rich in strategic mineral resources.