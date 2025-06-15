Somalia: 09 Al-Shabab fighters killed

The Somali authorities announced this Thursday, the death of nine (09) fighters of the Al-Shabab terrorist group in the Bay region, in the south of the country.

In Somalia, the army multiplies the offensives against the Al-Shabab terrorist group. The latest operation is a successful raid against a Al-Shabaab base in the village of Taflow. According to the Somali Defense Minister, the operation has “Deputy” the base, “Neutralized 9 terrorists and seized a cache of weapons and munition boxes“.

For many years, the Somali government has been working, with the support of local tribes and its international partners, notably the United States, to counter Al-Shabab terrorist activities on its territory. The terrorist group, founded in 2004, claimed the responsibility of several bomb attacks across the country.

Despite the efforts made to eradicate the threat of Al-Shabab, the terrorist group continues to represent a persistent threat to Somalia. Although it was driven out in major cities between 2011 and 2012, it is still active in rural areas of the country and threatens the region’s stability and security.