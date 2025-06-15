CAN De Futsal 2024: Zambia 0-13 Morocco, Angola 11-3 Ghana, Monday results

The CAN of Futsal 2024 continued on Monday with the meetings of the third day of group A. Discover the results of the matches played.

We know the first two qualified for the semi-finals of the CAN of Futsal 2024 which takes place in the Cherifian kingdom. Host of the competition, Morocco validated its ticket for the last square after its broad victory against Zambia. Without merciless, the Atlas Lions have imposed themselves on the score of 13-0.

In a health trip, the double supporters of the title rolled over the achievements of Bilal Bakkali, author of a double, Soufian Charraoui, Anas El Ayyane, Soufiane El Mesrar, Ismail Amazal, Idriss El Fenni, Othmane Elidrissi, Anas Dahani, Youssef Jouad and a goal against his Jackson Siwmawami camp. A third consecutive victory for Morocco which finished first in its pool with 9 out of 9 possible points.

In the other meeting of the day, Angola offered the Ghana scalp. Serious contenders for the title, the Negras Palancas have disposed of their opponent on the score of 11-3. A victory that allows Angolan to tear off the second qualifying ticket in this pool.