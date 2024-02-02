Mohamed Salah provides an update on his state of health after his injury at CAN 2023

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has clarified the status of his recovery following the injury he suffered with the Egypt national team at the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2023.

In Egypt’s last two matches at the AFCON, Salah was unable to participate due to a hamstring injury sustained against Ghana. This absence had a significant impact as the Pharaohs were eliminated from the competition in the round of 16.

Back at Anfield, Salah is now undergoing intensive treatment at the AXA Training Ground to return to peak fitness. In the midst of his rehabilitation period, the 32-year-old shared a video on his Instagram stories to give his fans some news.

“The recovery work continues“wrote the Egyptian in the caption of the video. While he still remains unavailable for an indefinite period, Liverpool are preparing to face Arsenal this Sunday, on the 23rd day of the Premier League. At the top of the standings, a victory for the Reds against the Gunners would consolidate their leadership position.