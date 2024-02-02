Kenya: fire leaves at least 2 dead and 222 injured in Nairobi

At least two people lost their lives and 222 others were injured during a major fire sparked by a gas explosion on the night of Friday February 2 in Nairobi, according to Kenyan authorities.

Capital Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei confirmed that the incident resulted from a gas explosion, and stressed that firefighters were continuously engaged to bring the situation under control. Indeed, the Kenyan Red Cross indicated on treated on site.

Around 6:30 a.m., many firefighters were still mobilized to try to bring the fire under control, as an AFP journalist observed. Thick columns of black smoke still persist above the burning site. Note that the building housing the company suffered significant damage.