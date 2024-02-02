CAN 2023: Hakimi given a standing ovation by Moroccan supporters after his missed penalty

Achraf Hakimi was eliminated with Morocco, one of the big favorites for CAN 2023, in the round of 16 by South Africa (2-0) on Tuesday evening. The PSG full-back missed a penalty in the final moments of regulation time, which precipitated the exit of the Atlas Lions.

Hakimi was heavily criticized for his miss, but he received support from his fans, who gave him a standing ovation after the match. His name was chanted by Moroccan fans.

“Hakimi, Hakimi, Hakimi”

Moroccan supporters support Achraf Hakimi who is on the verge of tears😔🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/bmPLIY3R1O — 𝑨𝒄𝒕𝒖 𝑯𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒎𝒊 (@ActuHakimii) January 30, 2024

Walid Regragui, after his team’s defeat, recognized the responsibility of his right side in the final result. However, he was keen not to blame him personally. “The penalty happens, it’s football. Achraf would perhaps have allowed us to get back into the match,” said the 48-year-old coach.

Achraf Hakimi will now return to the PSG squad, which will face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 this Friday, before meeting Real Sociedad in the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League (February 14).