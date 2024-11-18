MMA: Francis Ngannou pays tribute to Stipe Miocic after his retirement

Stipe Miocic, mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, announced his retirement after his defeat against Jon Jones at UFC 309. The American, who was making his comeback in the octagon after three years of absence, received numerous tributes, including that of Francis Ngannou.

On his social media, UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou praised Miocic’s career and impact on MMA. “ Thank you, champion, for everything you have done for our sport and, above all, for the class you embody and the example you set », writes the Predator. Ngannou also expressed his gratitude for their fights, noting that these clashes had “transformed him into a better fighter”.

A memorable rivalry

Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic crossed paths twice in the cage, creating an unforgettable rivalry in heavyweight history. In 2018, Miocic dominated Ngannou by unanimous decision, before the Cameroonian took his revenge in 2021 with a spectacular second-round knockout, winning the heavyweight belt.

A welcome departure in the world of MMA

Stipe Miocic leaves the scene with an impressive track record and the status of one of the greatest heavyweight champions in the UFC. His retirement marks the end of an era, but his legacy in the sport will live on. Francis Ngannou concluded his tribute by wishing the retiree a “well-deserved retirement” and sending him his best wishes for the future. A page is turning in the history of the UFC, and Miocic’s name will remain engraved among the greatest.