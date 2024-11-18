Central African Republic: the government welcomes the total lifting of the embargo on Central African diamonds

The Central African Minister of Mines and Geology, Rufin Benam Beltoungou, welcomed the complete lifting of the embargo on Central African diamonds, imposed since 2013 as part of the Kimberley process, according to an announcement relayed Monday by a local radio.

“We are delighted with this decision, which is the result of hard work. We will now mobilize to allow artisanal miners to resume their activities. From now on, Central African diamonds can be produced throughout the national territory and exported internationally”declared Mr. Beltoungou.

He also stressed the importance of continuing efforts to restore security throughout the country, in order to guarantee favorable conditions for mining production and contribute to strengthening public finances.

As a reminder, the lifting of the embargo was decided on November 15 during a conference organized in Dubai under the aegis of the United Arab Emirates.