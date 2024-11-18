South Africa – Murder of an anti-apartheid activist: 3 former police officers tried

This November 18, 2024 marks the start of the trial of three former South African police officers, accused of having murdered a black trade unionist 27 years ago.

The latter, known for his opposition to the regime of racial segregation which lasted until 1994, was shot dead in the east of Johannesburg. According to RFI, the accused appeared briefly on Monday before the hearing was adjourned until Tuesday.

The facts date back to August 23, 1987, when a group of police officers, under the leadership of Johan Marais, organized a nighttime operation to eliminate Caiphus Nyoka, a 23-year-old trade unionist critical of apartheid. According to the prosecution, the anti-terrorist unit had planned the raid which took place around 2:30 a.m. The agents entered Nyoka’s room, identified him, evacuated his companions, then executed him with nine bullets.

Johan Marais, head of the unit, already pleaded guilty and was found responsible on November 12. While free on bail, he was banned from contact with the three other defendants, pending his sentence.

Note that these trials are part of late efforts to shed light on the crimes of apartheid. After the end of the regime, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended the opening of more than 300 investigations into the most serious cases, but very few were pursued.