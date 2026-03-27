Miss Literature Senegal: Registrations extended until March 31

The second edition of Miss Literature Senegal, a competition which highlights “intelligent beauty” through passion for books and writing, is officially launched. Registrations, initially open until March 10, are extended until March 31 to allow a larger number of candidates to participate.

“To date, the participation rate still remains relatively low, despite the involvement of the Academic Inspectorates who have sent correspondence to the various heads of establishments to relay the information to students. This situation is partly explained by the recent disruptions experienced by the education system,” the organizers said in a note. They invite interested students to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their application before the new deadline.

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Aimed at young Senegalese women aged 18 to 24, this competition is particularly aimed at those who have a special relationship with literature, whether reading or literary creation. The organizers thus intend to offer a space for expression and promotion to young talents passionate about the world of letters.

To participate, candidates must be of Senegalese nationality and submit an application online. This must notably include a one-minute-and-a-half video in which they introduce themselves and explain their relationship to literature.

Candidates are evaluated in three (3) stages: pre-selection, semi-final and national final. The preselection will be held in the 14 regions of Senegal on June 6. And the grand finale of this second edition is scheduled for November 14, 2026.

The winner of this edition will have the opportunity to represent Senegal during the continental competition scheduled to take place in Benin in 2027.

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