Death of journalist Abdou Diouf Junior: A model of rigor and humility

The disappearance, yesterday, Tuesday March 10, of journalist Abdou Diouf Junior, following illness, plunged the press sector into dismay. Formerly of Radio Futurs Médias (Rfm), the deceased was renowned for his competence, his rigor as well as his sense of humanity.

Abdou Diouf Junior tiptoed away, without saying goodbye to his loved ones and colleagues. Died yesterday, Tuesday March 10, following illness, this former journalist for Radio Futurs Médias (Rfm) was a graduate of the Higher Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management (Iseg) in Dakar.

Abdou had left the media scene in recent years to devote himself first to the company Grande Côte Operations (Gco) in Lompoul, then to the Ministry of Energy, Oil and Mines, where he held the position of head of the Communication and Public Relations department until his death.

Beyond his professional qualities, combining competence and rigor, he was renowned for his exceptional humanism. Always with a smile on his lips, unfailingly available to be of service, the deceased embodied great urbanity. His daily relationship with his fellow human beings gave humanity its full meaning. It was also the completed sign of his great humility.

His death was experienced with emotion and dismay in the press, where he left an imprint. Aly Saleh, secretary general of the Press Association for Mutual Aid and Solidarity, spoke of an immense loss for the Senegalese press. “Abdou Diouf Junior was a very respectful, humble, helpful person and always available to his colleagues. His professionalism, his kindness and his sense of a job well done will remain engraved in the memories,” he maintained.

President of the Association of Journalists for Transparency in Extractive Resources and Environmental Preservation (Ajtrepe), Abdou Diouf Junior was also the founder of Africa Petromine, an independent media platform which he had made a reference tool in data journalism applied to extractive industries.

Through this medium, the journalist rigorously deciphered the reports of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Itie) and analyzed the performance of the country’s major energy projects, notably the Sangomar oil field and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project. His death, in addition to mourning the Senegalese press, constitutes a great loss for it.

Ibrahima BA