“The Awakening of Synergies” exhibition: a meeting of Senegalese talents

The exhibition “The Awakening of Synergies” is particularly inspiring. It evokes, according to Bakary Sarr, Secretary of State for Culture, creative industries and historical heritage, the meeting of talents, the complementarity of visions and the creative force which is born from the union of artistic sensibilities.

For this edition, the collective of visual artists from Senegal chose “The Awakening of Synergies” as the theme for their exhibition opening. A theme which according to Bakary Sarr, Secretary of State for Culture, creative industries and historical heritage evokes the meeting of talents, the complementarity of visions and the creative force which is born from the union of artistic sensibilities.

“As your concept note underlines, it is about showing how singular talents mutually nourish each other to produce a collective work whose aesthetic and social scope goes beyond the simple sum of individualities,” he said.

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In a constantly changing world, culture, he asserts, remains a powerful lever for dialogue, social cohesion and innovation. For Mr. Sarr, the visual arts, in particular, play a fundamental role in the construction of imaginations and in promoting the diversity of cultural expressions.

“This is why the government of Senegal, through the Ministry of Culture, Crafts and Tourism, attaches particular importance to supporting initiatives that contribute to the vitality of our artistic ecosystem and the emergence of new talents,” he added.

For his part, curator Idrissa Diallo, argued that the exhibition “The Awakening of Synergies” takes place at a moment when female voices, long relegated to the periphery of the dominant narratives of art history, are asserting themselves with a new presence.

“By bringing together several artists around the same project, this proposal highlights the richness of the exchanges that arise when different sensibilities meet. It is not simply a question of juxtaposing works, but of creating a space of resonance where journeys, experiences and imaginations enter into dialogue,” he testified.

a reflection on the condition of women

Moreover, he adds that the notion of synergy takes on its full dimension here: it designates the force that emerges from the interaction between singular approaches.

“Each preserves its own identity, but the whole produces a common dynamic nourished by the personal stories and plastic approaches of each. As for the word awakening, it suggests an inner movement, a progressive awareness through which a word is revealed and inscribed in the public space,” he added.

At the heart of this proposal is, according to him, a reflection on the condition of women and their representation in the artistic field. Because he believes that the works brought together do not simply illustrate a social reality; they open up avenues on the multiple dimensions of the female experience.

“Through shapes, materials and colors, artists make visible stories that are often little heard, stories of transmission, resilience and transformation. The body, memory and space become the essential elements of a visual language that is both intimate and universal,” he described.

For the curator of this exhibition, this exhibition also carries a message focused on the future, aimed at young generations of women artists, reminding us that a more open and inclusive African artistic scene continues to be built, driven by the diversity of expressions and imaginations.

“Thus, The Awakening of Synergies goes beyond the simple presentation of works to offer a space for dialogue and memory. In this constellation of approaches, each work acts like a spark, brought together, they reveal the strength of a plural feminine gaze, capable of broadening our understanding of the world,” concluded Idrissa Diallo.

Mariama DIEME