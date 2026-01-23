Mining sector: MPs immersed in Sabodala

The energy and mineral resources committee of the National Assembly concluded yesterday, at Sabodala Gold Operations (Sgo), a five-day parliamentary mission devoted to the evaluation of mining activities and their social, economic and environmental impacts. MPs, local communities, mining workers and company management engaged in direct dialogue, revealing expectations but also persistent tensions around mining.

KEDOUGOU – Dust, access to water, displacement of populations and loss of land were discussed directly during the meeting between the deputies and the communities. Chairman of the energy and mineral resources committee of the National Assembly, MP Babacar Ndiaye underlined, at the end of the various meetings, that the mining sector in Kédougou is strategic but remains complex and problematic.

The parliamentarians met with the management of mining companies as well as workers, gold miners and the communities of Sabodala, Bantaco and Tomboronkoto during their stay in the region. “Relations between businesses and communities are strained, even if efforts exist. They do not always live up to expectations,” admitted Babacar Ndiaye.

Among the priorities he raised was the formalization of traditional gold panning, an old but still poorly regulated activity. “We cannot eradicate a profession that has supported generations. We must organize it better, legally and transparently,” argued the president of the commission. He also recalled that natural resources belong to the Senegalese people and that it is the role of deputies to ensure that their exploitation truly benefits the nation and local communities.

Social acceptability and local benefits

For the general director of Sgo, Abdoul Aziz Sy, this visit is highly positive. He praised the involvement of parliamentarians, recalling their central role in the governance of the sector. “They are the ones who make the law, vote on the budget and ensure that mining companies contribute fairly to the state coffers,” he said.

According to Mr. Sy, improving relations with populations is not only a moral imperative, but also an operational necessity. The Sgo boss insisted on transparency and legal compliance as pillars of modern mining.

“We want to be a corporate citizen, compliant with all legislation. As a listed company, we are also monitored and sanctioned in the event of non-compliance,” he stressed.

At the heart of the discussions, the question of the social acceptability of the mining project was central. According to Abdoul Aziz Sy, nearly 60% of Sgo’s workforce comes from the Kédougou region, including a significant part from the Sabodala district.

“The wealth produced here comes from the work of the communities that welcome us. They also experience the daily impacts of the mine, and we recognize that,” he admitted. Before announcing the establishment of a road map, a precise action plan: “Because it is also in our interest to sustainably improve our relations with the communities,” he revealed.

Faced with the concerns raised by elected officials and the population, Abdoul Aziz Sy reaffirmed Sgo’s commitment to transparency and strict compliance with regulations.

Grievances to be translated into action

The deputies undertook to ensure rigorous monitoring of the concerns raised, in particular on the displacement of populations, as in Tomboronkoto. Over five days, they met all the players in the sector: management of mining companies, staff representatives, traditional gold miners and local communities. “We will produce a report, ask written questions to the authorities and organize hearings. We were not there for tourism, but to anchor ourselves in the reality of the populations,” insisted Babacar Ndiaye.

The populations expressed numerous concerns, in particular on forced displacements, access to drinking water, dust pollution, youth employment and the effective application of local content. The women also denounced the economic precariousness and the violence suffered during site security operations. Faced with these questions, the president of the commission wanted to be reassuring: “We will draw up a detailed report. Certain situations deserve rigorous and permanent monitoring,” he assured.

For their part, Sgo workers warned about the safety of the sites, the precariousness of temporary contracts and dust pollution.