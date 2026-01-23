Benoît Diouf, approved legal advisor: A Securitization lawyer January 20, 2026

Approved legal adviser registered with the Abidjan Bar, Benoît Diouf has another facet: that of a Securitization lawyer. For several years, he has been investing and raising awareness so that this innovative mechanism is known and benefits states and businesses more.

In the middle of a panel, Benoît Diouf, in a black jacket and a white shirt, stands out not for his Afro style but for his pedagogy, taking the risk of explaining Securitization in the Wolof language. By dissecting this concept, he underlined that this system is more prepared for “battalé”.

Data which, according to him, makes it possible to value goods or assets in order to mobilize funds without losing their true value. Which in his eyes is quite the contrary to “battalé”, which according to him, does not guarantee intact value. Thus, he believes that Securitization is a real alternative, especially in a context where the economic and financial environment is gloomy. For him, the health sector alone can benefit from this to improve the medical platform and improve the offer for the populations.

“Thanks to Securitization, it is possible to strengthen our health system without debt. Hospitals have revenue. Even if they receive state subsidies, there is no problem. Ten structures can join forces and use Securitization to strengthen themselves. Securitization is a very nice tool for them,” explains Benoît Diouf, sipping his coffee in the middle of a local hotel. A committed Securitization activist, he considers that these assets are not yet sufficiently exploited. For Benoît Diouf, Securitization allows the originator to access immediate liquidity, increase its financing capacities and transfer risk such as non-payment, late payment and bankruptcy of the debtor. “Securitization at its advent aimed to solve the problems of financing real estate, residential and commercial. But over time, it quickly emerged as a risk management instrument,” emphasizes Benoît Diouf.

Financial Educator

A committed activist in the promotion of Securitization in Africa, Benoît Diouf, is an approved legal advisor registered with the Abidjan Bar, formerly a lawyer in Paris. This is how he set up the Asafo & Co firm in the Ivorian capital. And it is with around twenty years of experience in the international banking and financial sector, mainly in Europe and French-speaking Africa. The Senegalese specialist is also an expert in banking and financial regulation in Africa, where he specializes in capital markets activities and structured financing, particularly securitization in the UEMOA area.

In this context, he advises and assists Fctc Management Companies, transferors and investors, where applicable, in the structuring, documentation and negotiation of pioneering securitization transactions carried out on the regional financial market. During his career, he has had to provide his expertise in the structuring of complex and innovative financial operations and the implementation of the legal documentation of hedging instruments as well as repo operations delivered backed by national or international framework agreements and the negotiation of complex financing agreements. Passionate about research, he is also co-author of the reform of the Basic Texts governing the regional Financial Market. Today in this African economic context, he never tires of popularizing subjects that fascinate him.

“These are important topics that we need to address in order to spark debate. Securitization is a quite interesting and exciting mechanism,” he says, determined to talk more about it so that its virtues are known and beneficial to everyone.

