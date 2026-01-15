Mining, electricity and cement production: Significant increases recorded in October 2025

In Senegal, the month of October 2025 can be considered that of all performances. According to the statistical benchmarks document published on January 8 by the National Agency for Statistics and Demography (Ansd), mining production increased significantly, as did that of electricity and cement.

The National Agency for Statistics and Demography (Ansd) published, on Thursday, January 8, its statistical benchmarks document for the month of October 2025. According to the document, in the month under review, mining production is marked by an increase in the value of attapulgite (+23.3%), gold (+15.6%) and zircon (+9.2%) compared to the previous month. That of iodized salt fell by 60.1% over the same period. Compared to October 2024, the production value of gold (+21.3%) and iodized salt (+2.8%) improved in the month under review. On the other hand, that of zircon (-23.9%) fell in the month under review. Concerning the production value of attapulgite, it stagnated over the same period. Also in the month under review, mentions the Ansd, industrial production, measured by the Harmonized Index of Industrial Production (Ihpi), increased by 25.6% in annual variation. This dynamic is attributable to the good performance of extractive industries (+49.7%) and, to a lesser extent, to the increase in the production of electricity, gas and water (+12.5%), as well as manufacturing industries (+10.5%).

As for cement, cement production increased by 10.6% as did local sales (+18.3%) and exports (+2.5%) of cement in monthly variation. On an annual basis, cement production increases by 15.3%. This is accompanied by an increase in exports (+42.1%) and local sales (+10.1%) of cement over this same period.

Taking into account all these indicators, in October 2025, the Senegalese economy recorded gains in price competitiveness estimated at 1.0% in monthly variation. This result is attributable to the combined effects of the favorable inflation differential (-0.5%) and the depreciation of the FCfa compared to the currencies of partner countries (-0.5%). Faced with partner member countries of UEMOA, competitiveness losses estimated at 0.1% are estimated, resulting from an unfavorable inflation differential for the Senegalese economy.

On the other hand, vis-à-vis its partners in the euro zone, the competitiveness of the national economy improved by 0.7% in connection with the favorable inflation differential.

In October, it should also be noted that the turnover (Ca) of services (+7.2%) increased monthly. That of commerce fell by 2.8% over the period. The increase in turnover from services is mainly explained by the increase in those of “Education” (+131.9%), “real estate activities” (+23.4%), “artistic, cultural, sporting and recreational activities” (+20.6%), “financial and insurance activities” (+19.7%) and “transport” (+11.0%). Regarding trade, the regression is explained by the contraction in turnover of “retail trade” (-4.9%) and “wholesale trade” (-4.7%).

12% increase in air traffic

In October 2025, air traffic in Senegal was marked by an increase in air freight (+12.6%) and aircraft movements (+4.2%), compared to the previous month, while the total number of passengers fell by 3.3% over the same period. In annual variation, the quantity of freight (-14.9%) declined as did aircraft movements (-8.0%) and the total number of passengers (-0.7%).

