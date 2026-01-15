Death of El Hadj Ousmane Niang de Nguett: Djoloff loses an eminent scholar and man of science

The Islamic Umma is in mourning following the reminder to God of Serigne Ousmane Niang, of Ngeth Djoloff, an eminent scholar and man of science, recognized for his knowledge, his piety and his religious commitment, which deeply marked Djoloff and well beyond.

The deceased was the spokesperson for Serigne Cheikh Faty Niang, khalif of Mame Gor Sane Niang.

His death occurred on the night of Monday January 12, 2026, leaving deep sadness within the religious community and its many disciples.

The burial is planned for this Tuesday, January 13, 2026 in the afternoon in Ngeth, followed by the presentation of condolences.

The family of the deceased informs that there will be no ceremony on the third day or the eighth day, in accordance with their wishes.

The editorial staff of “Le Soleil” presents its saddened condolences to the grieving family, to Khalif Serigne Cheikh Faty Niang, as well as to the entire Islamic Umma.