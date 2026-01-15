Cap-Skirring: A Padel complex for a new tourist offer

A sports complex is being created in the seaside resort of Cap-Skirring. The infrastructure, which is a first in the area, is the work of a Senegalese emigrant. It aims to contribute to the promotion of the Casamance Destination, through Padel, a booming sport in Europe and very popular with tourists.

OUSSOUYE-The seaside resort of Cap-Skirring has just benefited from a new offer which is part of the tourism promotion dynamic of the Casamance Destination. This is a sports complex called Attika Padel club, for the practice of Padel. It is a racket sport that resembles tennis and is played in a court divided by nets. Its less physical nature than tennis allows people of all ages to practice it. “This infrastructure aims to diversify the leisure activities offered to residents and tourists,” explains the initiator, Aliou Diallo. This native of Djirack, in the Cabrousse district, is a Senegalese emigrant who has worked for more than two decades in the tourism sector. He wants, through this gesture, to make his contribution to the process of relaunching the sector initiated by several actors from the area. This sport, Mr. Diallo informs, can attract 5,000 to 10,000 tourists per year. “It’s a booming sport in Europe. Currently, many Europeans choose their vacation destination based on the places that have Padel courts, due to the friendly and unifying nature of this sport which forges links between tourists, athletes and local populations”, underlines the former footballer who is today a recruiter in France, in one of the largest hotel chains in the world.

Beyond its contribution to the promotion of tourism, the Attika Padel Club complex will, if we rely on the vision of the initiator, serve as a framework for the popularization of this sport in the Ziguinchor region. “We intend to train young supervisors so that they can, in turn, spread Padel throughout Casamance. We plan, in the medium term, to organize international tournaments to attract visitors and arouse public interest in this sport,” says Mr. Diallo. The Attika Padel Club complex is not Aliou Diallo’s first action for the benefit of his region. He was the initiator of the “A child a school kit” project which was subsequently continued by the Club Med Foundation, in collaboration with the Diémbéring town hall and the “Casamasanté” association. He also offered sports equipment and footballs to several sports and cultural associations in the Cabrousse district. Djirack’s child is developing other projects, including a mini stadium and an Olympic swimming pool to, he says, bring about champions in the Oussouye department. “These are ambitious projects that require colossal resources. But with the determination and support of partners, we will succeed,” confides Mr. Diallo, with a touch of hope.