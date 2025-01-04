CAF-LDC: CR Belouizdad offers Al Ahly and relaunches

After the 6-1 debacle of the first leg, CR Belouizdad straightened out the situation by winning 1-0 against Al Ahly at the 5-July stadium during the 4th day of the group stage of the CAF Champions League . This success keeps the Algerians in the race for qualification.

Faced with a technically superior Al Ahly team, the Algerians opted for a rigorous defensive organization while exploiting set pieces. After a goalless first half, CR Belouizdad intensified its efforts in the second half.

It was in the 90th +1 minute that Naoufel Khacef delivered his team with a decisive strike, offering a symbolic victory after the humiliation of the first leg. Al Ahly’s desperate attempts at the end of the match were not enough to change the outcome.

With this performance, CR Belouizdad remains in contention for qualification in the round of 16, demonstrating resilience and determination against one of the tournament favorites.