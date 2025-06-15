Mercato: PSG ready to break its piggy bank for Mohamed Salah

The probable departure of Mohamed Salah from Liverpool at the end of the season already panics the European stables, with the PSG which is ready to make follies to offer the services of the Egyptian striker.

Paris Saint-Germain plans a spectacular offer to attract Mohamed Salah to its ranks. According to Fichajes the Parisian club would offer a three -year contract with an astronomical salary of 500,000 â‚¬ per week to the Liverpool striker.

Author of 20 goals and 17 assists in 26 games this season, the Pharaoh is a central element of the success of the Reds under Arne Slot. His exceptional regularity makes him an ideal target for PSG, which is looking for a replacement potential for Kylian Mbappé.

A transfer to Paris will allow Salah to remain competitive in a large European championship, despite the interest of other clubs, especially in Saudi Arabia. His experience and leadership could be precious assets for PSG’s ambitions in the Champions League.