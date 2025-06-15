Crisis in the Sahel: growing tensions between Bamako and Algiers

Algeria claims to favor a political solution to the crisis in the Sahel and rejects any military approach, while Mali, which promotes a concerted military strategy with Burkina Faso and Niger, accuses the Algiers of interference and collusion with terrorist groups.

Diplomatic relations between Mali and Algeria deteriorate more, exacerbated by differences on the fight against terrorism in the Sahel. The Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, recently reiterated the position of his country in favor of a political question, rejecting the military path which he considers ineffective. “The military solution is ineffective in the Sahel, especially in Mali, because it has failed three times”he said, while defending the signatories of the Algiers agreement and calling for new negotiations with these groups, refusing to designate them as “Terrorist bands”.

In response, the Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement accusing Algeria of complicity with terrorist groups and interference in the internal affairs of Mali. Bamako criticizes what he describes as “Manifest sympathy” from Algiers to these groups and reject any possible Algerian mediation. Mali calls on Algeria to focus on its own internal challenges, particularly citing the Kabyle issue.

This crisis is part of a series of disputes that have marked bilateral relations. In December 2023, the two countries had already recalled their competent ambassadors, testifying to grandiose tensions.