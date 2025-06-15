Kenya: national mourning decreed following a deadly fire in a school

In Kenya, the government has declared three days of national mourning following the tragic fire of the Hillside Endarasha school, which has claimed the lives of several children.

President Kenyan, William Ruto, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and ensured, via a message on X (formerly Twitter), that the events would be fully elucidated.

William Ruto also ordered that the flags be put at half mast during this period of mourning, declaring: “Our thoughts accompany the families of children who have lost their lives. This is terrible news. We pray for the rapid recovery of survivors. I demand an in -depth investigation into this drama, and those responsible must be held responsible. »»

As a reminder, at least 17 children lost their lives in this tragedy. The Minister of the Interior, Kithure Kindiki, went to the scene.