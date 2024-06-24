Mercato: Choupo-Moting negotiates with Mainz

Free since his departure from Bayern Munich this summer, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is already prospecting for his next destination. And the Cameroonian striker is negotiating with the German club Mainz.

Having left Bayern Munich this summer after four seasons spent in Bavaria, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could continue his career in Germany. Announced in Saudi Arabia, the Cameroonian is in the sights of a German team.

According to Africafoot, this is Mainz, the former club of the Indomitable Lions striker. The 35-year-old played for the Nullfünfer from 2010 to 2014.

Negotiations are currently underway between the two parties. At Bayern, Choupo-Moting scored 38 goals and provided 13 assists in 122 matches.