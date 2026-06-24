Media Impact LeadSen 2026 Trophy and six nominations to the Cjrs: Le Soleil confirms its influence

New recognition for Le Soleil. The newspaper was named winner of the Media Impact LeadSen Trophy 2026, at a time when six of its reporters are in the running for distinctions awarded by the Convention of Young Reporters of Senegal (Cjrs).

The national daily Le Soleil was selected by the Jury of the second edition of the LeadSen Forum & Night to receive the Media Impact LeadSen Trophy 2026, a distinction which rewards media having a significant impact on Senegalese society through the quality of their work and their commitment to serving the general interest.

According to the organizers, this award aims to recognize press organizations which actively contribute to informing citizens, promoting development initiatives as well as promoting national talents and successes.

The Jury particularly highlighted the major role played by Le Soleil in the Senegalese media landscape, its constant commitment to credible and quality information, as well as its contribution to highlighting Senegal’s economic, social and cultural issues.

The official presentation of the trophy is planned during the LeadSen Night 2026, organized as part of the Forum & LeadSen Night around the theme: “Digitalization and competitiveness of Senegalese companies”.

Six reporters nominated for the Cjrs competition

The event, which will be held on Saturday July 4, 2026 in Dakar, will bring together business leaders, public decision-makers, entrepreneurs, academics, experts as well as representatives of civil society who have come to celebrate Senegalese excellence, leadership and successes.

Through this distinction, the organizers intend to pay tribute to the decisive contribution of the media in supporting national development and promoting the values ​​of excellence and citizenship.

LeadSen – Senegalese Leaders is an initiative dedicated to the promotion of leadership, innovation and performance in Senegal, through spaces for reflection, sharing of experiences and recognition of actors who contribute to the influence of the country.

This recognition comes at a time when Le Soleil also stood out in the competition for the best journalists organized by the Convention of Young Reporters of Senegal (Cjrs), with no less than six nominations in the categories “Print press”, “Online press” and “media and children’s rights”. These are the reporters Mariama Diémé, Gaustin Diatta, Fatou Sy, Adja Gaye Diaw, Ibrahima Kandé and Adama Ndiaye, whose journalistic productions caught the attention of the jury.

Salla GUEYE