Mbambara, home to former Malian railway workers in Thiès

Mbambara, a name that resonates like a living page in the history of Thiès. Here, in the heart of the Rail City, generations of railway workers from the former Western Sudan set down their bags before independence, shaping a unique human and cultural heritage.

Welcomed by Alé Lô, a key landowner figure of the time, these rail workers transformed these neighborhoods into real melting pots of identity. Even today, Mbambara bears the traces of this memory, between migratory history, solidarity and roots.

By Abdou Khadir Seck, Salla Gueye and Pape Lamane Faye