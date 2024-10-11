CAN 2025 (Q): Jodel Dossou lined up from the start, the eleven entrants from Benin-Rwanda

Benin faces Rwanda this Friday at the Le Felicia stadium in Abidjan, as part of the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The official compositions of the two teams have been released.

Benin and Rwanda face each other this Friday at the Le Felicia stadium, as part of the third day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The match will kick off at 5 p.m. (GMT+1) and the match will be broadcast live on Canal+. Discover the eleven entrants from both teams. Note the tenure of Jodel Dossou in attack.