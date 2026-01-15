Massive collection, 2,300 jobs, financial health: Cheikh Fatma Diop welcomes the spectacular recovery of Sonacos

Guest of the special Soleil Digital set dedicated to the debriefing of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s speech to the Nation on the occasion of the New Year, the Chief of Staff of the Minister of Employment and Professional and Technical Training, Cheikh Fatma Diop, gave an eloquent picture of the recovery of the National Oilseed Marketing Company of Senegal (Sonacos). An example, according to him, of the new dynamic driven by the current authorities in terms of economic governance and productive sovereignty.

Economist and executive of the Pastef party, Cheikh Fatma Diop first returned to the critical state of the company upon the arrival of its general director, Elhadji Ndane Diagne, in June 2024. “Sonacos was in a catastrophic situation. Its five factories were completely shut down,” he recalled. An industrial paralysis which weighed heavily on the national economy and on the income of the rural world.

A few months later, the contrast is striking. The relaunch of activities allowed the restarting of all production units and the creation of more than 2,300 jobs in eight months, a strong signal in a context of high social expectations. “This recovery is not only industrial, it is also human,” underlined Cheikh Fatma Diop, emphasizing the direct impact for workers and their families.

On the agricultural front, the performances of Sonacos reflect the same dynamic. During the last campaign, the company collected 155,000 tonnes of peanuts in 2024/2025, – i.e. 12 times the performance of the 2023/2024 campaign -, injecting more than 70 billion CFA francs into the farming world. A financial windfall which helped to relieve producers and secure their income.

The current campaign confirms this trend. At this stage, 52,150 tonnes of peanuts have already been received. To this are added approximately 18,825 additional tonnes expected in the coming days. For Cheikh Fatma Diop, these figures demonstrate a return of trust between Sonacos and producers.

The Chief of Staff also highlighted the company’s collection capacity, which has now been strengthened. Sonacos can absorb an average of 3,500 tonnes of peanuts per day, with the potential to reach much higher levels depending on needs. “The company buys gradually, according to its absorption rate, but it is committed to buying as many peanuts as possible from farmers,” he assured.

