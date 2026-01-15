Magatte Fatim Dièye, president of the Senegalese federation: “Prevention of drowning is a fundamental mission”

Swimming is one of the disciplines that bring international recognition to Senegal. With in particular Oumy Diop who distinguished herself in the African and global pools where she won several medals. In this interview, the president of the Senegalese Swimming and Lifesaving Federation discusses the challenges of this sport in Senegal. He believes that drowning prevention is a fundamental mission of his structure.

Senegalese swimming is progressing, but it remains in the structuring phase. We are seeing a renewed interest, particularly among younger people, a gradual increase in the number of licensees and a better organization of national competitions. However, we must recognize that the potential is still largely underexploited. Our role, as a federation, is precisely to transform this enthusiasm into lasting results, thanks to better governance, adapted infrastructure and qualified supervision.

What, in your opinion, are the main challenges to overcome to develop this discipline in our country?

The challenges are multiple. The first remains the insufficiency of accessible and functional aquatic infrastructure throughout the territory. The second concerns the training and professionalization of technical supervisors. Finally, we face a financial challenge, because swimming is a discipline requiring resources. Added to this is the need to strengthen sports culture and regular practice from an early age.

Swimming is also a safety issue. What actions are you taking to prevent drownings?

Preventing drowning is a fundamental mission of the Senegalese Swimming and Lifesaving Federation. We conduct water safety awareness programs, lifeguard training and swimming initiation programs, particularly in school and community settings. In a coastal country like Senegal, learning to swim and knowing water safety rules is a necessity, not a luxury. Just as today, learning to swim at school remains insufficiently structured and generalized. There are ad hoc initiatives, but they need to be strengthened and systematized. The Federation advocates for better integration of swimming and water safety into school programs, in partnership with the ministries concerned, because it is from childhood that a true aquatic culture is built. To do this, our major projects revolve around several axes: strengthening the governance and transparency of the Federation, the structuring of clubs and leagues, the development of mass practice and talent detection, the training of supervisors and officials and the promotion of water safety. Our ambition is to build inclusive, efficient and sustainable Senegalese swimming, capable of responding to the sporting, educational and social challenges of our country.

Are you satisfied with the level of Senegalese swimmers on the international scene?

The Federation has placed training at the heart of its strategy. We regularly organize detection and development courses for young swimmers, in collaboration with clubs and regional leagues. At the same time, we invest in the continuing training of coaches, technical officials and lifeguards, often with the support of national and international partners. The objective is clear: to guarantee quality supervision, in accordance with African and international standards. On the African level, Senegal is progressing in an encouraging manner, particularly in the youth categories. We are not yet one of the major dominant nations in the discipline, but our swimmers are gaining experience and competitiveness. Internationally, the challenge is greater, but certain performances and regular participation in continental and world competitions show that Senegal has a pool of talent that must be supported in the long term. What are the objectives that the Federation has set for itself with a view to the next African competitions and the “Dakar 2026” Youth Olympic Games (YOG)? Our priority is to present athletes who are well prepared, competitive and proud to represent Senegal. For “Dakar 2026”, which is a historic event for our country and for Africa, we want not only to participate, but also to raise the level of performance of our swimmers. This involves a specific preparation program, reinforced technical monitoring and better international exposure of our best profiles.

Interview conducted by Marième Fatou DRAMÉ