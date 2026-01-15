(Video) 25 years of career: Dread Maxim, the return of the King of reggae

His voice rocked an entire generation, his absence from Senegal plunged thousands of fans into great nostalgia. But good news: the king of Senegalese reggae is back and will celebrate his 25th career.

The year 2000 left its mark on the whole world. It was the dawn of a new century, full of challenges, dreams and promises. In Senegal, it was also the year of the first political change with the election of Abdoulaye Wade. But on a cultural level, it marked the birth of a prince, today king of reggae. Dread Maxim, originally from Mont Rollant in Thiès, arrived with both an ambition, a dream, but above all an ideal: to be the melodious echo of Jah’s heritage. The Senegalese, lulled by the scent of Bob Marley, now had their voice and a soul, their Rasta.

Dread Maxim dared to plant the Rasta tree in the middle of a musical savannah dominated by Mbalax and Galsen rap. His voice, capable of transforming pain into melody and hope into an anthem, offered hits that have become timeless: “Use sa brain” to encourage people to reflect, “Mbollo” to encourage people to unity and living together, or even “Le Joola” to pay tribute to the victims of the sinking of the eponymous boat. Furthermore, as a child of Thiès and Mboro, the artist carries within him the freshness of the Niayes, his Serer culture and a desire to inscribe Senegalese reggae in posterity.

On February 14, 2025, Dread Maxim will celebrate his 25th career at the esplanade of the Grand Théâtre national Doudou Ndiaye Rose and wishes to reconnect with his many admirers.

Beyond Jamaican inspiration

Forged by an entire social, cultural and human pedigree, the artist also sought to draw inspiration from Jamaican reggae. Nevertheless, he did everything to ensure that his art was not just an imitation. To be an artist is to create your own style, and in that of Dread Maxim, the universal Roots draws from the sources of Senegal.

In his music, the native of Mont Rolland also delivers committed messages. Messenger of consciences, he knew how to diversify the themes in his different albums. Thus, humanity was echoed in Jah Fire, who widely made reggaeman known. In addition, several other committed themes were raised such as justice, love to fight against hatred, peace in Africa and in the world…

After a notable absence from the Senegalese scene, Dread Maxim is back to celebrate his 25th career. Living proof that Senegalese reggae is not an alternative, but a deep current to carry the light of the Rastas, which can turn into the promise of perpetual rebirth: Jah Rastafari.

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO, Fatimata B. BA, Pape FAYE (Video)