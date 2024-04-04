Maryse Condé, writer and voice of Guadeloupe, died at 90

She was born in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, on February 11, 1934. But more than anyone else, perhaps, Maryse Condé was a citizen of the world. France, Africa, the United States, she set down her bags on different continents, immersed herself in their cultures, before raising her voice and her roots loudly. Several times cited for the Nobel Prize in Literature, she was finally crowned with the Literature Prize of the New Academy, in Stockholm, in October 2018. It was the first time that her masterful work was rewarded.

Maryse Boucolon is the youngest of a large family of eight children, who grew up surrounded by books, in the big house in Pointe-à-Pitre. In this “middle of embryonic black bourgeoisie” – these are his words – we read French authors and we don’t mention African ancestry.