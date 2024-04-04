Cameroon: Fecafoot opposes the appointment of Marc Brys as head of the Indomitable Lions

The appointment of the Belgian technician, Marc Brys, at the head of the Indomitable Lions, is already controversial in Cameroon, with Fecafoot which has expressed its opposition.

The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) has expressed its strong disapproval following the unexpected appointment of Marc Brys as coach of the Indomitable Lions. In an official statement, the governing body of football in Cameroon declared its astonishment and dissatisfaction with this unilateral decision.

The press release, made public shortly after the announcement of the appointment of Marc Brys, underlines that Fécafoot was not consulted or informed of this decision, going against the provisions of Decree No. 2014/384 of September 26, 2014 relating to the organization and operation of national football selections.

According to the body led by Samuel Eto'o, this appointment comes at a time when Fécafoot is committed to cooperating with the President of the Republic to ease tensions and ensure a promising future for the Indomitable Lions. Fécafoot affirms that it will not remain passive in the face of this situation and plans to provide explanations and an appropriate reaction as soon as possible.

It should be noted that the appointment of Marc Brys was made by the Cameroonian Ministry of Sports, on the instructions of the Head of State, without any involvement from Fécafoot led by Samuel Eto'o.