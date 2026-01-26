Social and solidarity economy: a new roadmap to execute presidential directives

Around forty participants from different structures of the Ministry of the Social and Solidarity Economy took part this Friday in the development of the 2026 annual budgeted work plan.

This document will ensure consistency between strategic planning, budgetary programming, execution of activities and monitoring and evaluation of the results defined in the multi-annual expenditure programming document for the current year. Also, the Ptba will strengthen the performance, transparency and effectiveness of public action through results-based budgeting and operational management through performance measurement.

In its implementation, the new system will be supported by the implementation of three major projects. These are the social and solidarity economy development program, the microfinance strengthening program and the piloting, coordination and administrative management program.

“We cannot approach a year decreed by His Excellency the President of the Republic, the year of the social and solidarity economy, with all the necessary consideration in relation to this sector, without obtaining a very good document which will allow us to be able to correctly carry out the activities and actions planned through a good road map,” declared Minister Alioune Dione.

Diegane DIOUF