Mariame Sidibé, the fight against mining injustice January 27, 2026

President of the Network of Youth and Women for the Development of Matam, Mariame Sidibé embodies the struggle of communities forgotten by mining. She denounces broken promises and fights for the empowerment of those who only experience misery and disease.

Mariame Sidibé, originally from Hamady Ounaré in the Matam region, embodies an inspiring figure. As president of the Youth and Women’s Network for the Development of Matam, she dedicated her life to improving the conditions of women, particularly those affected by mining in her region. His commitment and determination are palpable in every aspect of his work. A symbol of struggle and progress, his work demonstrates that with determination, solidarity and adequate support, it is possible to overcome obstacles and transform challenges into opportunities.

Mariame Sidibé begins by describing her interrupted educational journey with poignant clarity. “I stopped studying in second grade, because in Fouta, at the age of 20, when you don’t get married, you are considered a hardened bachelor. Parents decide on marriage and as a daughter you have no say. They make you believe that you will be able to continue your studies, but it’s a utopia,” she laments.

This statement highlights the social and cultural pressure that limits educational opportunities for women in some regions. This is why Ms. Sidibé uses her personal experience to illustrate a broader issue: the constraint imposed on young women who have professional aspirations, but are held back by patriarchal traditions.

Emancipation in the heart of the mines

Despite these obstacles, she did not let these circumstances define her future. She continues: “After leaving school, I trained in health in Mali in 2003.” This choice demonstrates her resilience and her desire to contribute positively to her community, despite the barriers imposed by society. This training was a crucial springboard for her future involvement in community development and women’s rights.

Mariame Sidibé’s commitment marks a historic turning point for women in mining areas in Senegal. Its action, amplified by its partnership with Wim Senegal (Women in Mining), attacks the deep injustices of a sector where the economic benefits do not benefit women.

Under his leadership, women from communities impacted by mining formed a collective structure with the support of Wim Senegal. She explains: “We brought together more than 200 women from the three affected municipalities, and thanks to Wim Senegal, we were trained and financially supported. We have started activities such as processing local products, such as soap and juice, and pottery for coastal women. » This structure allows women to create local businesses and improve their economic autonomy.

However, the challenges remain numerous, and Mariame does not hide them. For her, violence against women in factories is a reality that everyone must face: “We demand support from the State, through support funds, to allow us to become independent. » She deplores the attitude of certain mining companies which systematically ignore requests to meet local populations. For her, it is unacceptable for a company to exploit natural resources without any form of social responsibility or support for local residents.

A plea for female leadership

A training workshop on gender in Dakar convinced Mariame Sidibé that equality is not only a question of rights, but an economic lever. “If a woman deserves to be president, she must be without obstacles,” she says, regretting that decision-making positions remain the preserve of men.

Today, she is calling on the State to obtain support funds and requiring mining companies to integrate women into their value chain. Her message to young girls is clear: education and training are the only keys to freedom. “Women have the same qualifications and the same abilities. It is time for them to take their rightful place. »



